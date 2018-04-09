With the lights turned up and the music turned down, one might assume Chuck E. Cheese wasn’t expecting any kids just yet.
But that was just what the restaurant and arcade was preparing for with their monthly Sensory Sensitive Sunday event, a program designed to help children with autism and disabilities still experience the fun of Chuck E. Cheese.
“More than 270 restaurants do this on the first Sunday of every month, two hours before we regularly open,” said Bobby Sterling, senior assistant manager of Chuck E. Cheese in Killeen. “This event is an opportunity for children with special needs to have a chance to be able to partake in Chuck E. Cheese without the loud music playing or the (stage) show or any big crowds.”
For Sensory Sensitive Sunday, the music is turned off and the sounds on the games are turned down low.
The lights are also turned on in the arcade to help mitigate the effect of the flashing lights on many of the games.
Tianna Thomas was at the restaurant Sunday morning with her son,
Abdul, 6. Thomas said her son was diagnosed with autism when he was 4.
“Even when he was little we noticed he wouldn’t really cry or talk like other kids,” she said. “Now, we try to stay away from big crowds, and if a noise is too loud he can get upset, so having something like this to go to is great.’
Thomas said they first heard about the event when they were at a birthday party for one of Abdul’s friends.
“We were actually here at Chuck E. Cheese for one of his autistic friend’s birthday parties, and his mom told me about this Sunday event they do,” Thomas said. “(Abdul) loves Chuck E. Cheese, so being able to come and play without a crowd is great for him.
“The staff is very nice to him and us whenever we are here; they are just fantastic.”
Sterling said the Sensory Sensitive Sunday program has been going on for almost a year, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.
“I think this is a great thing for the children; this is a great idea,” he said. “As more and more becomes known about autism, it is good to see businesses offer more options to people with autism.”
Sensory Sensitive Sunday is the first Sunday of every month at Chuck E. Cheese restaurant at 2303 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.