A 49-year-old man was sent to the hospital Tuesday following an accident on Indian Trail near H-E-B in Harker Heights.
The Harker Heights Police Department was seen at the site that involved one motorcycle and one pick-up truck around 4 p.m.
The motorcyclist was on the west side of Indian Trail near the southbound lane of Indian Trail and Pan American Boulevard, according to Lt. Stephen Miller with Heights police.
Roads are open. The accident is being investigated.
