A Bell County judge will be sentencing an 86-year-old Killeen man this summer who was convicted last Friday of murder, an official said Monday.
“A jury deliberated for about 4½ hours before returning a guilty verdict for Santiago Vasquez,” said Assistant District Attorney Anne Jackson, who prosecuted the case.
Judge Paul LePak of the 264th Judicial District Court will sentence Vasquez, she said.
The jury heard 3½ days of testimony and arguments before retiring for deliberations on Friday afternoon.
The prosecution convinced the jury that Vasquez shot and killed Army veteran John Seth, Jr., 80, on May 30, 2017, in cold blood because the two neighbors had a decade-long history of disagreements.
Vasquez’s defense attorneys argued that their client, a veteran who suffers from PTSD, had acted in self-defense.
Vasquez had been out on bond but was booked into the Bell County Jail at 4:59 p.m. on Friday, according to jail records.
