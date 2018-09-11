There are days in American history that will remain forever etched into the nation’s collective psyche, posing questions that unite us all, from the hazy impressions of children long since aged into adulthood to the distinctive memoirs of their elders who have since come to mark eras of their lives in terms of before and after.
One of those is Sept. 11, 2011.
On that date, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four commercial passenger airplanes in a series of coordinated attacks meant to cause chaos and destruction.
As the nation watched, two of the planes crashed into the TwinTowers, one flew into the Pentagon and another crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.
The attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 victims in New York, Washington D.C. and outside Shanksville, Penn.
The events of that tragic day remain seared into the memory of every American who was old enough to understand what was happening, forever altering the landscape of the country as we knew it.
Moments of that day remain so poignant in the nation’s narrative that, even today, this question remains a nearly universal tap in to some of the most powerful stories in modern memory: Where were you on Sept. 11?
Devastating day
“I remember I was in fifth or sixth grade,” said Dominique Bass, 28, who was in Ventura, Calif., at the time. “I remember walking in and seeing everything on the TVs and everyone was quiet.”
Bass is from a military family and said that day hit her and her family hard.
She is also currently on active duty, stationed at Fort Hood, and said she will spend Tuesday in mourning for all the lives lost, including family members of friends.
“I think it’s always going to be one of the most devastating things that happened in my time,” Bass said. “Never forget about the people who were devastated by this...it’s going to be in our history books from now until forever.”
Bass said she thinks we’ve come together a lot since then.
“I think we are stronger as a country and we’ve learned that we can come together when something devastating like that happens,” Bass said. “Our security has gotten a lot better too.”
Crazy world
Emi Luper, also 28, agrees that safety in the United States seems to have increased since that tragic day in 2001.
“We have become a lot more cautious,” she said.
Luper, who was at Harker Heights Elementary at the time of the attacks, said she remembers being in school and her teachers being in shock.
“It’s a crazy world we live in,” Luper said. “It’s hard.”
She plans to spend Tuesday praying for people who lost loved ones.
“I’ll probably be home with my kids, embrace them and love them,” Luper said.
Close to home
David Watson, 53, a veteran with over 21 years of service, was stationed at FortHood during the Sept. 11 attacks and remembers the base going into lock down.
“I was participating in a safety meeting, believe it or not, at the same time it happened,” Watson said. “We were pretty much frozen in spot, we couldn’t go anywhere. Safety wise, you had to stay in the building.”
Watson said he remembers hearing most of the news on the radio.
“Hearing that your country was getting attacked, that was hard. It felt close to home,” Watson said. “The only thing I can say is pray that we get better as a nation.”
Continuing on
Jennifer Chase, 51, was a nurse working in a community mental health facility in Ohio on Sept. 11, 2001.
“I remember getting up, getting ready, watching the TV and thinking that cannot be real,” Chase said. “I was totally in shock that it even happened.”
Chase remembers kissing her children goodbye, feeling uncertain about the day ahead, going to work and seeing many of her patients deeply impacted by the tragedy.
“There were people who already had those problems,” Chase said, referring to those with mental illness, “It really affected them. That was a very long day.”
Chase, who also worked as a nurse in the emergency room at Fort Hood for 10 years, remembers the tragic shootings that took place in 2009 and 2014 and said she has seen at lot of trauma up close in her line of work.
“It’s really sad that the evil in the world can kind of hit you,” Chase said.
“I think the world today has changed from when I was a child. I don’t think it’s all bad, I think there is still some good. We need to realize that every person in the world, every life matters.”
She said the country needs to support police and veterans, whom she feels are the true heroes bearing the weight of United States on their shoulders.
Now a local nursing home director, Chase said she will spend Tuesday leading prayers, celebrating veterans and just continuing on.
“I think that’s the spirit of America: we continue on,” Chase said.
Patriot Day memorial events
In December 2001, Sept. 11 became designed as Patriot’s Day.
Central Texas residents will have opportunities to remember those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 tragedy at Patriot’s Day events slated throughout the region Tuesday.
In Killeen, the KilleenIndependentSchool District will host Freedom Walk 2018 beginning with a presentation at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at KilleenHigh School, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen. The speaker at the presentation will be KISD’s Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott discussing his tenure as chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Education during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Immediately following the program, the walking portion of the event will take place at Leo Buckley Stadium. For more information, contact the KISD Community Relations Department at 254-336-1707.
In Harker Heights, 22 Until None, a veterans organization dedicated to ending veteran suicide, will host a 9-11 Ole Glory Remembrance Walk from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Purser Family Park, 1000 Mountain Lion Road. The community is invited to attend this free event where attendees will walk the 1 mile loop track during the challenge, which is slated to last nine hours and 11 minutes, with a closing ceremony set for 6 p.m. Children, strollers and pets are welcome. Hosts ask that attendees dress accordingly and bring a hydration device. Water, small snacks and a first aid kit will be available on site. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/283676818903053.
In Belton, The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will host a 9/11 Memorial Event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Bell County Historic Courthouse, 101 E. Central Texas Expressway, Belton. The event will include a welcome from State Representative Hugh Shine, a performance of the National Anthem and God Bless America by the Leon Heights Honor Choir, a walk to the police memorial at 711 E. Second Ave., lighting of candles, a moment of silence and a performance of TAPS by Blake Waller. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/295835101005133.
