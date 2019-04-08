Killeen police are reporting that "several" suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Sunday night while one person recovers from a gunshot wound to the head, an official said in a news release on Monday.
Officers were dispatched around 11:45 p.m. to the 3200 block of Longview Drive regarding a shooting victim.
"Upon the officers’ arrival they located a 15 year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head," said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman. "The victim was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, and subsequently transported to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition."
She said that witnesses at the scene led investigators to "several suspects," who have been taken into custody. Specific charges and identification have not been released, pending review by the Bell County District Attorney's Office.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. People can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, a reward of up to $1,000 in cash is possible.
