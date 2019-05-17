While much of Killeen and nearby cities have already recorded over 5 inches of rainfall for May, the National Weather Service posted another hazardous weather outlook for Saturday.
After a week of sunshine and warm temperatures, including a high of 85 degrees on Friday, Killeen had an increase in chances of rain and thunder from 20% Friday night to 50% in the early hours of Saturday morning.
“Thunderstorms are expected to form around West Texas and move into our region overnight,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Residents may want to plan to stay indoors as the expected high for Saturday is 82 along with an 80% chance of storms into the early evening.
“It most likely won’t approach the Killeen area until sunrise,” Sellers said. “By the time they do reach the area it will be a line of thunderstorms.”
The National Weather Service cautions the main threats to be damaging winds and hail in some areas, but weather experts are not expecting widespread hail.
“But also, flooding is another big concern,” Sellers said. “Although we may not see a lot of rain, it will be enough to cause places that have already seen flooding to flood once more.”
Temperatures drop to 68 degrees Saturday night and the clouds are expected to clear out of the area by Sunday morning.
Killeen will close out the weekend on Sunday with a high of 90 degrees and an expected low of 71.
The start of the new week will be sunny with a high of 86 and strong winds blowing in from the southeast with expected gusts of up to 30 miles per hour.
Low chances of thunderstorms and more rain return to the Killeen area overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 86 along with a 50% chance of thunderstorms.
“With another round of rain and thunder late Monday and into Tuesday, any rain from Saturday will be compounded on top of what we see next week,” Sellers said. “So places that may not have seen flooding may become flooded.”
