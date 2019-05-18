After heavy rain and hail hit on Saturday, leading to power outages in the Killeen area, today will be dry, but more rain could be in the days ahead.
Today will be dry but more rain chances return to the forecast Monday night and into Tuesday, according to meteorologist Juan Hernandez. That weather, too, could be severe with large hail and damaging winds as the main threats, according to NWS.
Just over half an inch of rain fell in Killeen on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Power outages were reported throughout the city, and about 1,400 customers were without power at 2 p.m., according to power provider Oncor. Most of those were restored by the evening.
On Thursday and Friday things will start to dry up heading into the weekend. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s throughout the week and highs in the low to mid 80s, said Hernandez.
NWS meteorologist Steve Fano said, “this has been a slightly more active year for severe weather but not unprecedented. This is definitely the most active time of year for severe weather.”
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently 8 feet above normal elevation. Belton Lake is almost 12 feet above normal elevation.
