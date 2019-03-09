The National Weather Service is tracking a potentially severe storm system moving into the Killeen area on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The system is expected to contain heavy rain with the possibility of hail and strong winds, according to NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers.
The high temperature today will get near 60 and will drop to 53 tonight. The high on Monday is 63 and there will be a 20 percent chance of rain on Monday. Tuesday the high is 71 before the storm moves into the area.
After the storm moves through the area, local residents should see a cold front move through the area toward the end of the week that will bring high temperatures down into the 50s.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is less than 1 foot above normal elevation. Belton Lake is about normal elevation.
