Update 12:50 p.m.: Oncor is reporting seven outages affecting 2,660 customers in the Killeen area. Estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m. today.
Update 12:20 p.m.: Oncor is reporting 454 customers are without power in the Killeen area. Estimated restoration time is 1:30 p.m. today.
A cluster of storms coming in from the west could bring strong rain with a potential for 1-inch-sized hail over the next few hours in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The thunderstorm are expected to head south-southeast by early afternoon, followed by a strong cold front, said meteorologist Matt Stalley. The cold front is expected to arrive by approximately 6 or 7 p.m. with the possibility of additional rain.
Heavy winds are expected to be the main issue, Stalley said, with gusts reaching up to 40 miles per hour. The colder temperatures will bring an expected low of approximately 43 degrees.
