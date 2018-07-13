A Harker Heights Fire Department investigation Friday determined a sewer gas leak at Sam's Club was to blame for an odor that led authorities to evacuate the store, according to a press release.
Firefighters responded to the call around 11:30 a.m. at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway.
The sewer gas leak was discovered in a "very concentrated" section of the building, according to the release. There were no other leaks detected in the building or area.
Nobody was injured in any capacity, according to Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims. About a dozen workers and several customers were promptly evacuated once HHFD arrived on scene. All gas and appliances were shut off as a precaution.
The sewer gas leak released unsafe amounts of carbon dioxide, according to Sims.
The leak levels were determined to be safe at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Atmos Energy workers were also on scene sweeping through the storefront.
