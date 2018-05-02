Local organizers are holding a sex trafficking awareness forum in Killeen from 6 to 8 p.m. May 24 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said the purpose for the forum is to “help the community be aware of the safety of our children.” She went on to say, “There is not enough attention given to the issue of sex trafficking in Killeen.”
Besides Fleming, others on the panel will include Phyllis Jones, a Killeen resident who serves on the Governor’s Task Force for Sex Trafficking; Nicola James, court operations officer for Travis County; and Tammy Mosley, crime prevention coordinator for the Killeen Police Department.
Members of the local NAACP are helping organize the event, and Fleming said Angenet Wilkerson and Nina Cobb will be there to help inform the public.
Topics of discussion will include ways and means to keep our children safe, the gathering of data, and the sex trafficking issue not just in Central Texas, but specifically in the Killeen area.
Everyone is invited to attend.
“We want to let the community get involved,” said Fleming. “We want the community to be aware of what we are trying to do.”
Killeen Police Department leadership said human trafficking is “a despicable crime” that has many facets: forced labor, child labor and sex trafficking.
“Many times there are clues that trafficking activity is taking place in our communities and offering forums with open and honest dialogue can suppress a dreadful crime,” said KPD Chief Charles “Chuck” Kimble.
He added that investigating human trafficking is complicated.
“Specifically, attempting to identify suspects who may live outside of the United States and victims who can’t or are unable to cooperate, makes investigating these crimes difficult,” he said.
Kimble said police attack the crime on many fronts, including “making demands for services undesirable.”
