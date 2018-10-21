The organization known as Texas! Save Our Youth will be hosting another meeting on sex trafficking from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Guest speakers at the event will include:
- Denessa Polk, CEO of the Mother With Child Outreach. MWC Outreach seeks to provide homeless mothers and their children with clothing, food, and shelter.
- Constance Fletcher of the New Covenant Coalition Inc., an organization that works with abused women.
- A representative from the Killeen Police Department will be on hand to answer questions from the community.
- Jessica Holloman-Gonzalez will show her short film, “RED,” which she wrote and directed.
Holloman-Gonzalez’s film has been much anticipated. The film was originally slated to be shown during the August meeting, but Holloman-Gonzalez had to reschedule for the October meeting instead.
“I’m so excited; I can’t wait to see it,” Killeen Councilwoman Shirley Fleming said.
“Some of us on the TSOY committee have now been trained (on trafficking awareness) and have certificates,” Fleming added. “We’ve been trained by Kathy Ylostalo—she’s a trainer from Hope for the Hungry.”
She said the training encompassed what to look for, what to do, and who to inform should one suspect human trafficking.
“Every step brings us closer to stamping it (trafficking) out of existence,” Fleming said. “If you see something, say something, recognize, and be aware.”
