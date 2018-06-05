An investigation is ongoing into at least one instance of abuse of a baby at Turkey Creek Junior Academy in Copperas Cove, a state official confirmed on Tuesday.
“We are investigating allegations of a shaken baby there, but because it’s an ongoing investigation that is all I can tell you at this time,” said Lisa Block, media specialist with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, or DFPS, the agency that regulates child care by inspecting child care locations and investigating complaints.
The person who said they were the administrator at Turkey Creek Junior Academy refused to comment when the Herald called Tuesday afternoon.
Turkey Creek Junior Academy currently is licensed by the DFPS.
DFPS records show 30 violations over the last three years, which is as far back as online records go. Most of the violations were “medium high” or “high” on the DFPS scale of risk level to children.
The records show that DFPS verified Turkey Creek corrected most violations.
At a minimum, licensed and certified operations are inspected at least once a year, according to DFPS. The agency has inspected Turkey Creek Junior Academy 20 times.
DFPS investigators have made several reports in the past about Turkey Creek Junior Academy, including one report in November 2016, in which the narrative states that “during an investigation it was found that there was sufficient evidence that a child was abused while in care.”
The same report says that a child was removed from the lunch table and not given food as a means of discipline.
The most recent violation, on May 3, is “children being allowed to watch T.V. without the T.V. being related to planned activities,” according to DFPS records. Turkey Creek had three other T.V.-related violations.
Other violations included crib mattresses not being snug, broken playground equipment with sharp edges and a caregiver yelling at children.
Turkey Creek Junior Academy is located at 1101 Hawk Trail, Copperas Cove.
To look up the records on any child care location in Texas, visit the Day Care search page at: www.dfps.state.tx.us/Child_Care/Search_Texas_Child_Care.
