A man was trying to clear a gun outside Action Pawn in Killeen and apparently shot himself in the leg Thursday afternoon, police said.
Killeen police and emergency crews responded to a the pawn shop at 1107 S. Fort Hood St. at about 12:30 p.m., and took the man to a nearby hospital with a non life-threatening injury, said Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The incident occurred inside a vehicle in the pawn shop's parking lot.
No other injuries were reported.
(1) comment
If you are going to own, possess, or use firearms; you should know the firearm. If this slug knew his firearm, he wouldn't have managed to shoot himself.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.