The parking lot of the Killeen Workforce Center was transformed into a market Saturday as local entrepreneurs took part in Small Business Saturday.
For the third year, the Business Resource Center of Central Texas teamed up with the Killeen Workforce Center to host a pop-up market, complete with over a dozen vendors.
“We want to feature business owners that may just have a small storefront, or those that work out of their house, and really get them out in the community,” event coordinator Alysia Perkins said. “It’s all about shopping small and showing love to these local businesses.”
One such businessman on hand Saturday was Wesley Golston, who recently moved to the area from southeast Texas, equipped with his uncle’s seasoning recipe, which he now sells as “Uncle Gee’s,” promising Lousiana flavor with a Texas kick.
“I am out here to get out in the community,” Golston said of the Saturday event. “I am a small business, but I want to become a bigger one.”
Consultants from recognizable companies like Scentsy and Paparazzi Jewelry were also on hand Saturday, as well as seasoned Small Business Saturday veterans, and even a high school student selling handmade eyelashes.
Mothers for Sons, a local nonprofit, was also set up at the event.
“I was invited to participate and I just wanted to take the opportunity to get out and raise money for the organization,” founder Carla Fears said.
