There may be just one shopping day left before Christmas, but that didn’t seem to be stressing anyone out at Target on Sunday.
The parking lot was bustling, but not full, and inside the store was a well-oiled machine.
Almost every checkout lane was open, and red-shirt clad employees were out in droves making sure shoppers found what they were looking for.
“This weekend has been busy, but nothing we weren’t ready for,” Target employee Hakeem McLamb said Sunday afternoon. “People all seem to be in a really good mood around the holidays. They’re just trying to get those last-minute deals.”
Shoppers were all smiles, as children were seen trying to persuade their parents for last-minute gifts, and couples browsed the aisles for the perfect toy for their children.
Target shopper Pamela Picott is no stranger to the last-minute rush, as she strolled through the toy department in search of gifts for two of her grandchildren. “I do this every year,” Picott said. “I’m just one of those last-minute people, but sometimes you can get really good prices by waiting.”
Don’t wait too long to get a good deal though, as there is just one shopping day left to get those presents under the tree.
