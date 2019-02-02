By Lisa Davidson
Herald correspondent
The community was able to enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment at the annual African American Art & History Showcase at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Saturday.
The showcase, that was organized by IMPAC Outreach, celebrated the unique flavors within the broad spectrum of African-American arts and history.
Rodney Duckett, founder of IMPAC Outreach and organizer of the event, was happy to see the community get together to experience the unique traditions of the African-American culture.
“We live in America, one of the most diverse populations that we have, and it’s all about mixing and mingling,” he said. “It’s very diverse. African-American history and culture is all about bringing the diversity together and to hear one another.”
Duckett has been organizing the African American Art and History Showcase for the last seven years – but this year’s event has been the biggest so far.
“This is the first time we put the youth job fair, health fair and showcase under one roof,” Duckett said.
Visitors were able to enjoy a variety of shows and activities including dancing and performances as well as workshops, arts and crafts.
The youth job fair focused on providing young adults with the best possible start into the business world, while the health fair offered free and low-cost screenings from Seton hospital and several local family practitioners.
Duckett was especially happy about the variety of workshops featuring topics including genealogy and finances as well as civil classes.
“It’s all about education,” he said. “Education helps arm us and guides us in the right direction.”
NaTasha Poe has been at all of the African American Art & History Showcases in Killeen and demonstrated traditional head wrapping techniques at the vendors market.
“To me this means showing who we are,” she said. “It means the freedom of … being who we are and also of being creative in the art of head wrapping.”
She wanted to make sure that the community knows that the showcase is a family friendly event for people of all cultures and backgrounds.
“This is an event that everyone, not just African-Americans, ... should come so you can get a little bit of education and can learn a little bit about what this culture is all about.”
Dale Williams visited the event with her friend Lashae Thomas.
“I love it,” she said. “I love the music, I love the vendors. I have already been shopping a little too much.”
