Shriners gather in Killeen

The Prince Hall Shriners and Daughters held its Desert Conference and Gala Day Celebration on Thursday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Killeen, where they awarded $8,000 in student aid grants to youth groups and other community organizations in Killeen and throughout the state.
The event was the first time in several years that the convention has been held in Killeen, organizers said. About 200 members attended the event, with members coming from as far as Philadelphia.
“What we try to do is to leave something in the communities which we are visiting,” said Burnell White, Imperial Deputy of Texas. “So what we try to do is go and do some community activity, to try to leave the community a little better off than when we went there.”
While they primarily work with youth and mentorship programs, partnering with local groups and national projects has allowed the organization to expand its charity efforts to help with such organizations as the National Diabetes Association; which the group has donated over $1 million toward research.
“We started our partnership with the National Diabetes Association about 10 years ago. And you will see here in Killeen our local chapters have a requirement to conduct a walk
The Prince Hall Shriners and Daughters also honored a Wounded Warrior. Staff Sgt. Christopher Robertson, a Fort Hood soldier who is currently battling cancer, was honored for his outstanding efforts in the military.
“We deeply care and recognize the contributions of our military to our county, and many of our member are also veterans. So, with this annual working mission it gives us an opportunity to give back to those so much,” said Sharon Jones, co-convention directress.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra also recognized the organization with a proclamation. Segarra took the time to show his appreciation for the group’s efforts in honoring veterans and their youth programs
Two high school seniors were each honored with $1,000 student activity and support grants were given to George Grump of Killeen High School and Keondra Davis of Harker Heights High School.
“I’m humbled by the award, because this will help advance my future,” Grump said. “And I could not have done this without my mother, who has made so many sacrifices for me.”
Ken Cates, director of Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, and members of Adolescent Young Drinking and Driving received a donation along with Boys and Girls Club, Journey to Manhood, and Knights of Pythagoras.
Dr. David G. Reynolds, pastor for Greater Vision Community Church, was the conference’s guest speaker.
“It’s quite an honor being able to be here to be speaking to a group that are doing great things and who ar impacting on the lives of youth and the total community,” Reynolds said.
“What I want to do is to challenge them to continue do what they are doing, even if others are not doing the same as they are. They are a team who has a mission to empower the masses.”
