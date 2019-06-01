According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million people in the United States have diabetes.
In Killeen on Saturday, the Prince Hall Shriners, Nubia Temple No. 191 and Nubia Court No. 190, hosted a walk at Lions Club Park to raise awareness for diabetes. This was the 18th year they have hosted a diabetes awareness walk. Approximately 300 people showed up to walk. According to one of the leaders of the Nubia Temple, George Love, approximately 75% of the people who walk have diabetes.
For two walkers, this was the first year they have participated, including 30-year-old Killeen resident Jasmine Dunlap.
She said there are many people in her family who have diabetes.
“So I just wanted to do my part and walk for a purpose,” Dunlap said.
Another first-time walker in Killeen was Kempner resident John Brooks, 61. Brooks moved here about five months ago from the Chicago area.
“This is more than just a weekend get-up and walk,” Brooks said. “This is awareness for the people here and the people driving down the highway.”
Brooks is a retired fire chief and took part in many diabetes walks in Chicago.
According to Earnest Caffie, one of the event organizers, all the proceeds from Saturday’s walk will go to the American Diabetes Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.