A childhood dream of singing on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville is slated to become a reality for a Harker Heights resident next month.
On local stages ranging from local festivals to VFWs, Julie Reese got her start as a 14-year-old country singer performing solo or with the band Plumb Country. Now she is invited to perform as part of the Inspirational Country Music Association award ceremony in Nashville on April 4.
“My go-to song was, ‘You Ain’t Woman Enough to Take My Man,’ even though I was just 14,” Reese recalled with a laugh.
Also proficient on the guitar and mandolin, Reese said from a young age she was inspired by country artists Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn.
Reese’s first glimpse of the Nashville music scene was a little more than 20 years ago when she moved from her home in Harker Heights to pursue a career in country music.
Nashville didn’t disappoint with its array of artists — both writers and singers — performing all over the city, Reese said. But the Grand Ole Opry stage was always her favorite venue, she said.
“Nothing compared to the magic I witnessed so many Friday nights while backstage at the Grand Ole Opry,” Reese said. “I watched the legends like Loretta Lynn and Johnny Paycheck perform — hoping that somehow one day I would sing on that stage.”
After two years of pursuing her childhood passion, Reese gave up her dream and returned to her roots in Harker Heights in 2000, she said.
Soon after she moved back home, Reese married her husband, Brandon and they now have three children, Caden, 17, Jaycie, 12, and Brody, 7.
But while Reese had abandoned her childhood aspirations of being a country music star, the curtain was yet to drop on her finale in the musical field.
“We were invited by a friend to Maxdale Cowboy Church where I was asked to sing by a lady that remembered my singing days,” Reese recalled. “I started singing regularly at the cowboy church and soon after I began to write Christian music.”
Reese said she felt drawn to God through her writing and performing, and soon she felt called into ministry.
“Something I could never have imagined but have been truly blessed by,” Reese said. “I had given up — God had not.”
Reese returned to Nashville to record an album, which reached several top 20 Christian Country single hits lists, she said.
Her better known songs include “Sinner on My Knees” and “Don’t Hate the Sinner.”
Now Reese is a music star herself with her latest single nominated for the Inspirational Country Music Association’s “Female Vocalist of the Year.”
The song, titled “Run” was written for her daughter about chasing her dreams — which was particularly significant to Reese in light of her journey discovering her place in the music world.
The ICMA award ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. April 4 at the Grand Ole Opry — and Reese was invited to sing.
“It’s such an honor to be nominated, but when I found out I would be singing on the historic stage that I dreamed of performing on so long ago, I was blown away,” Reese said. “I can’t think of a better way to realize the dream than to stand up there and sing a song that honors God and praises Him for all He’s done in my life.”
In addition to singing, Reese does the bookkeeping for her husband’s roofing company, Reese Roofing Company.
She also enjoys learning about the world through raising chickens and pigs for livestock shows with her family, she said.
“Trying to sing too — it’s a lot,” Reese said. “If it’s something that is your passion, you work at it and then you’re just grateful you’re able to do it all at the same time.”
Looking ahead, Reese would like to continue to pursue her musical career and spread the message of God’s love for everyone, she said.
“Just to let people know that God loves them no matter what they’ve done, and he always wants them to come back to him,” Reese said. “I talk to so many people who just think they are too far gone, and it’s just not true.”
To attend the ICMA awards show in person, tickets can be purchased at www.opry.com.
The show will also be live streamed on the Inspirational Country Music Association’s Facebook page. More information an also be found on their webpage: inspirationalcountrymusic.com.
