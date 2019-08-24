HARKER HEIGHTS — Lucas Miller, also known as the “Singing Zoologist,” returned to the Harker Heights Public Library to perform at the library’s final summer event on Saturday afternoon. More than 150 people crowded into the large Activities Center space to see his show.
Miller, a regular at the Heights library for most of the last 20 years, gave a humorous, dynamic, energetic performance that combined facts about animals, ecosystems, and food chains with his own original songs. Many of the audience members, both children and adults, already knew the lyrics to some of his most well-known songs, such as “The Anaconda La Bamba,” “The Chimichanga Song,” and “How Many Spots Has an Ocelot Got?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.