A connection was made from thousands of miles away. That connection was cemented during a dedication ceremony of the KSC Han Mi Pavilion, which was built earlier this summer by Korean craft workers behind the Killeen Civic and Convention Center on W.S. Young in Killeen.
Local officials dedicated the new pavilion on Friday, and several local residents were on hand including the Mayor of Killeen Jose Segarra and Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood.
Lisa Humphrey, president of the Killeen Sister Cities, organized the $350,000 project, which included flying in the workers and construction materials from Korea.
“This structure is now a symbol of the friendship between Koreans and Americans,” she said. “We have many Koreans who live here. This is a landmark for the citizens who live here and is an exchange of cultures.”
Killeen created a sister city relationship with Osan, Korea, in August 1995 when a delegation of 12 members travelled from Texas to Osan to sign the initial paper work.
The relationship was officially established in April 1996, when Osan’s delegation of 12 members travelled to Killeen to finalize the documentation and join the two cities in a Sister Cities Agreement, according to the organization’s website.
Osan is a centrally located on the southern area of the Seoul metropolitan area.
