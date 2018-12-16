Cool temperatures and sunny skies are in the forecast this week in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth.
Central Texas lakes are also still above max capacity after recent rainfall raised the water level. Belton Lake is at 596.8, 2.8 feet above its full amount. Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 629.3, which is 7.3 feet above its full amount.
Monday’s temperatures are expected to reach a high of 64 degrees and a low of 42 degrees. Skies Monday are expected to stay partly sunny during the day and partly cloudy during the evening.
On Tuesday skies are expected to be mostly sunny during the day while a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms will set in after 7 p.m. Temperatures could reach a high of 65 degrees and a low of 48 degrees.
The rain chances will stick around for the begging of Wednesday, with a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 66 degrees and a low of 45 degrees.
On Thursday, temperatures could reach 62 degrees as a high and 40 degrees as a low. Skies are expected to sunny during the day and clear during the evening.
