A skimming device was discovered on two Copperas Cove gas pumps at Mickey’s Convenience Store at 2101 E. Business Highway 190 on June 20, police announced on Friday.
The devices were located on Pump #1 and Pump #18, and the investigation from Copperas Cove Police Department found that the skimmers were installed for at least six days.
Those who purchased gas at this Mickey’s between June 13 and 18 are highly encouraged to contact your card issuer and request a new card, police said.
It possible that the skimmers were used before June 13, however police said the skimmers were not in affect after June 18.
The Copperas Cove Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and encourage any information.
Tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number 254-547-1111.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if your information leads to an arrest and prosecution.
Tips can also be submitted on-line at www.tipsubmit.com.
It is also highly recommended that those who used the pumps at Mickey’s between these dates monitor their bank accounts and report any unauthorized transactions.
