School is out, the pools are open and the temperatures are rising: Perfect conditions for long days outdoors and in the sun.
But the Texas heat can be dangerous, especially for one’s skin.
“Given we are closer to the equator than many other states, our UV index is higher than most states,” said Dr. Katie Fiala from the Dermatology Department at Baylor Scott & White Health in Temple.
Applying sun screen is the first step toward effective skin care.
Sunscreens help blocking the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation from reaching the skin. UVA and UVB are the two types of ultraviolet radiation that can damage the skin and increase the risk of skin cancer.
Preventative measures are especially important for children.
“Children under 18 are more prone to having long-term damage if their skin is burned,” Fiala said. “Children with blistering sun burns have higher risks of developing skin cancers in adulthood.”
Babies under the age of 6 months should not wear any sunscreen but kept completely out of the sun.
While darker skin types are naturally more protected from the sun than lighter skin types, “everyone benefits from wearing sunscreen,” Fiala said. “The more fair your skin is, the more protection from the sun is needed.”
Sunscreen products
Although regular use of sunscreen is important for everyone, consumers are often overwhelmed by the vast variety of sunscreen brands and products. But according to Fiala, the brand matters less than the comfort of wearing the actual sunscreen.
“There are many good brands, but the most important aspect is if you like wearing it,” she said. “The most important factor is to make sure it has an SPF of at least 50 and covers both UVA and UVB rays.”
So-called broad-spectrum sunscreens protect the skin from UVA as well as UVB rays.
While the longer wave ultraviolet ray UVA can cause lasting skin damage like skin aging, the shorter wave ultraviolet ray UVB can cause sunburns and skin damage. Both kind of UV radiation can cause skin cancer.
The Sun Protection Factor (SPF) measures the sunscreen’s ability to prevent from UVB. According to the Skin Cancer Prevention website, a SPF 15 theoretically delays reddening of the skin by 15 times.
Harker Heights resident Breann Hollister, mother of 5-year-old Jack and 3-year-old Ben, knows about the importance of proper protection from the sun.
“We spend tons of time outside, so I am constantly putting sunscreen on my kids,” she said.
To make it easier for herself, she makes sure sunscreen is easily accessible to her.
“I have sunscreen bottles placed everywhere — the house, both cars, our swimming pool bag … It’s so much easier to apply it when you don’t have to look far,” she said.
More tips
However, sunscreen should not be the only protection against the Texas sun.
“Avoid the hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the sun is the most intense,” Fiala said. “Cover your skin with long sleeves, pants and broad hats that are tightly woven and have a 3-inch brim.”
Hollister opts to choose places that provide shade, especially in the afternoon.
“Shaded parks and covered pools are our best friends,” she said.
If a sunburn happens regardless all preventative measures, home-remedies can help to ease the pain. “Ice packs, topical aloe vera and oral ibuprofen can help decrease the inflammation,” Fiala said.
Skin cancer awareness and prevention is important all year round and does not only include staying out of the sun and applying sun screen.
The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends on their website to conducts annual check-ups at a dermatologist’s office for a professional skin exam.
“White men over 50 are the highest risk for melanoma, so a skin check at least once is recommended for that group,” Fiala said.
Everyone should report any unusual moles or changes in their skin to your doctor.
“If you have a lesion on your skin that is changing by growing or getting darker it should be checked,” Fiala said. “Lesions that bleed easily or do not heal for a month should also be checked by a doctor, too.”
