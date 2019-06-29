Slight thunderstorm chances are prevalent for the majority of the week carrying into the Fourth of July.
The chances for thunderstorms start tonight with 50% and are prevalent but decreasing through the weekend with chances hitting 20% on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. “Our main concerns for these storms are lightning, heavy wind and heavy rainfall,” Moniqur Sellers from NWS said.
Storm chances hover around 30% on Tuesday and don’t get any lower, but they do hit 40% on Wednesday. Storm chances are still present on the fourth with a 30% chance of rain. However, it dries up after that for the rest of the week, according to NWS.
Temperatures are going to in the high 80’s, low 90’s for the majority of the week. The lows are going to be in the low 70’s. “As far as the temperature it’s going to be pretty normal summer weather,” Sellers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.