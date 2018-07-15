Politicians love to say “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” but it can be hard to start and grow a small business. Staff problems and low visibility can often lead to a business’s closing, so most owners are always on the lookout for tips and advice on how to establish and grow their businesses. The Texas governor’s office hosted a small business forum in Killeen on Wednesday for just those types of business owners.
“The governor’s small business initiative is a series of 10 forums that is designed to provide timely, actionable advice on how to start, sustain or grow a small business,” said Michael Treyger, with the governor’s office. “Five of the forums have a special focus, and this one is focused on veterans.”
Hosted at the Courtyard by Marriott, the forum gave local business owners a chance to learn from others in the industry through large seminars and small break-out groups. There were also local, state and federal resources providers available for owners to talk to between seminars. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did not attend.
“I am constantly looking for resources for my clients, and I also wanted to see if there was anything I could do to help out small businesses more,” Ebony Todd said. Todd is the owner and founder of Jackson Todd Law, PLLC, at 1711 E. Central Texas Expy in Killeen. “I practice business, church and non-profit law.”
Todd said she is the only employee at her business, but she has one new hire that will be joining her in August.
“My schedule is very hectic right now, with speaking and providing legal advice to my clients,” she said. “I offer legal advice and services to leaders in the community, like church leaders and small business owners.”
At the forum, Todd met with a representative from the Texas Workforce Commission who was telling attendees about a program TWC has where they will sponsor small-business employees to attend local community colleges to receive training in courses directly related to their business.
“The whole idea is to use some of our funds to help small businesses offset training costs for new employees,” TWC Program Manager Kim Hunziker said. “Some of the colleges we partner with locally are Central Texas College, Temple College and McLennan (Community College).”
The keynote speaker was Larry Hughes, the vice president of 7-Eleven, a chain of convenience stores with nearly 8,000 locations across the U.S.
Hughes, an Army veteran, shared a few of his reasons for why he felt veterans would do well as small business owners.
“Veterans know how to build teams,” Hughes said. “Leading others is a core competency in the military, and it is an essential element in running a great business.”
