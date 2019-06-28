The National Weather Service is forecasting 15 to 20% rain chances in the Killeen area today, Saturday and Sunday.
“The majority of people won’t get wet,” NWS meteorologist Dennis Cain said. The rain will come in the form of small afternoon pop up showers.
The high temperatures will be in the low 90s and low temperatures will be in the low 70s.
The weather this weekend will follow a typical summer weather pattern, according to the National Weather Service.
