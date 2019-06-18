The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office determined what caused the deaths of seven dogs and one bird from last Thursday’s house fire on the 500 block of Goodnight Drive.
According to the department the pets died from smoke inhalation.
“The location of the fire was near the front door. There was significant heat damage to the living room and moderate smoke damage throughout the home,” the fire marshal’s office told the Herald Tuesday afternoon.
William Miller, 38, was arraigned June 14 on several charges stemming from the house fire on Goodnight Drive after what police say was caused while attempting to evade arrest.
As of Tuesday, Miller is in custody at the Bell County Jail on a total of $206,000 in bonds.
No people were injured in the blaze.
