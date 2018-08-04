One tiny house on Bundrant Drive is making a difference of thousands of dollars.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a ministry of St. Joseph Catholic Church on East Rancier Avenue, sold an assortment of clothes, toys, appliances and more in a garage sale Saturday to raise money for its utilities and food pantry inside its house at 1201 Bundrant Drive. Nearly a dozen volunteers helped coordinate the weekend fundraiser.
An overflow of items have been donated items to the ministry, said St. Vincent de Paul Vice President Sonia Wren. Wren said the ministry was aiming to both downsize and raise funds to better assist those in need.
“We don’t call anybody clients,” Wren said. “We call them neighbors.”
Just how many neighbors have been aided by the society? About 334 families and 723 “friends” have been assisted so far this year, according to a flier for the garage sale.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has reportedly spent $24,369 so far this year assisting friends with utilities, rent, medical expenses, clothing, furniture and more. Last year, the ministry spent a total of $34,174, the flier reads.
Kitty Guerrero, chairwoman of the church’s bereavement committee, was out shopping Saturday morning. She hopes more people feel inspired to help with the charity churning out of the ministry’s home.
“This organization is very important for not only its benefit to the church, but to hundreds in the community,” Guerrero said. “They’re a very good organization, I just wish more people will help out.
Call 254-634-3489 for more information on the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
