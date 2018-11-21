In a recent press release, food delivery app Uber Eats announced that it plans to expand its coverage to include 70 percent of the U.S. by the end of the year, and now several Killeen restaurants are available on the app.
As of last week, 17 different Killeen restaurants had registered with Uber Eats to allow area residents to order meals through the app to be delivered to their door for a small fee.
Restaurants can sign up for Uber Eats availability at www.ubereats.com/restaurant/signup.
There are several other food delivery apps available in the Killeen area, as well, including Favor and Waitr.
