Longboarder Daniel Herman Jr. stopped in Killeen on Friday on his cross-country trip from Miami Beach, Florida, to San Francisco, California.
The 24-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina, traveled from Cedar Park around 8 p.m. Thursday and made it to Killeen around 4 a.m. Friday. He is staying with Jeff and Jenny Stone of Killeen for a few days. While on his journey, Herman stays with people when he can and usually finds them through the CouchSurfing app.
Herman typically rides on highways, sometimes taking back roads when road conditions are too rough. He has completed this portion of the journey without the aid of a support vehicle.
Originally, his journey was supposed to go to Los Angeles, California, but he rerouted to San Francisco for personal reasons. He wishes to meet and have coffee with pastor and author Francis Chan.
“The reason that I’m doing this trip is just for adventure,” Herman, 24, said. Herman also said he wants to build characteristics such as determination and perseverance.
“I started following Jesus ... so with people along the way, I just try to share the love of Jesus Christ because he loved me first.”
Herman began the journey in January 2018 and made it to New Orleans, Louisiana, in approximately four months. He took a one-year break working, traveling to Norway and raising money. He continued his journey on May 8, 2019, from New Orleans.
“It takes crazy faith to do crazy things to watch God come in and work,” Jenny Stone said of Herman’s trip.
Herman said he expects to reach San Francisco in approximately two months. Those wishing to follow him on social media can do so on Instagram or Facebook. He can be found at everyday.dan on Instagram or Daniel Ray Herman Jr. on Facebook.
