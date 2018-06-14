A team of Korean craftsmen are in Killeen this week building a new pergola next to the Killeen Civic and Convention Center.
The seven workers, including the designer, began construction on Tuesday.
The project is expected to be completed by the weekend and will be dedicated by the city of Killeen in September, according to Mayor Jose Segarra.
The project was presented to the city by Killeen Sister Cities, Inc. President Lisa Humphreys, said the mayor.
Killeen Sister Cities Inc. was formed in 1993 by the City Council with the support of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Killeen created a Sister City relationship with Osan, Korea, in August 1995 when a delegation of 12 members travelled from Texas to Osan to sign the initial paper work.
The relationship was officially established in April 1996, when Osan’s delegation of 12 members travelled to Killeen to finalize the documentation and join the two cities in a Sister Cities Agreement, according to the organization’s website.
Osan is a centrally located on the southern area of the Seoul metropolitan area and became the city of Osan (from Osan-si) on Jan. 1, 1989.
The two cities have since collaborated on various projects including local area students visiting the South Korea city in the summer of 2007.
The City of Killeen plans to thank the craftsmen for their work by presenting them with city coins at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.