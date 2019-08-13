South Pea Ridge closure
City of Temple

The city of Temple announced it will temporarily close South Pea Ridge Road from 8 a.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday.

The road will be closed to through traffic from Tarver Drive to Hogan Road.

