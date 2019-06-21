The Killeen kitten rescue group from which about 200 animals were seized last week by the Humane Society will not reopen, and officials with the group will soon appear in municipal court.
A civil hearing for Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at the Killeen Municipal Court.
“The hearing is to determine disposition or return of animals not already surrendered,” said Hilary Shine, executive director of communications for the city of Killeen. Some of those animals taken from the house were the personal pets of the owners Deborah and Richard Sweat, Shine said.
The Humane Society of the United States conducted the large-scale rescue of approximately 200 animals — mostly cats — at the Sweat’s home June 14. Along with those that were rescued, the Humane Society discovered approximately 40 more dead animals in a freezer at Spark of Life, which was operating out of a house in the 3600 block of Fox Glove Lane. The Humane Society took the rescued animals to an undisclosed location where they have been receiving care.
Veterinarians diagnosed the cats with a variety of ailments including upper respiratory infections, ringworm and panleukopenia — a contagious feline virus that kills a cat’s white blood cells, according to PetMD.
Spark of Life registered with the Killeen Animal Shelter as a 501(c)3 nonprofit when it began in 2017 and was responsible for the welfare of the animals, Shine said.
Being designated as a rescue, Spark of Life was not fostering animals for the city, and as such was not compensated by the city of Killeen for its services, Shine said Friday.
“They are a rescue,” Shine said in an email to the Herald. “Rescue is different than foster. Rescues are not compensated. As previously stated, a rescue assumes ownership of the animal and all responsibilities for the animal’s care.”
Spark of Life is closed and will not open again, according to a spokesperson who is posting to Facebook. The spokesperson quoted a letter sent to Spark of Life from the city of Killeen Code Enforcement. “Collective measures must be taken to clean up, remove and/or cease the following: Please cease operation of an adoption agency ran out of a house,” it said.
Investigators also seized Spark of Life owner Deborah Sweat’s phone, tablet and computer, according to a Facebook post.
The cats were still in an “undisclosed location” on Friday, according to the Humane Society.
The cats suitable for adoption will be taken to shelters that work with the Humane Society, including out-of-state shelters, officials said. As of Friday, the Humane Society was still working out the logistics, but nothing had been solidified, said Diane Summers, a public relations representative for the Humane Society.
Via a post Saturday on the Spark of Life Facebook page, Sweat made a comment. “I accept my responsibility in taking on too much,” she said. “I have learned a very painful lesson, a lesson that also cost my spouse his precious pets.”
Anyone interested in supporting rescues can contribute to the Emergency Animal Rescue Fund with the Humane Society.
