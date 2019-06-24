Spark of Life Kitten Foster & Rescue in Killeen — the target of a Humane Society effort that seized about 200 animals earlier this month — has ceased operations as part of an agreement with the city reached prior to a scheduled court hearing originally set for Monday morning. Because an agreement was reached outside of court, the hearing was canceled.
“The (owners) had four pets they personally owned separate from the foster and shelter operations,” Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in an email Monday. “The agreement called for ownership to be surrendered and (the) animals placed permanently elsewhere.”
The hearing was scheduled as a result of a large-scale raid The Humane Society of the United States conducted to confiscate approximately 200 animals — mostly cats — at the home of Deborah and Richard Sweat on June 14.
Along with those that were “rescued,” the Humane Society said it discovered approximately 40 more dead animals in a freezer at Spark of Life, which was operating out of the Sweats’ house in the 3600 block of Fox Glove Lane. The Humane Society took the rescued animals to an undisclosed location where they have been receiving care.
It is unclear whether or not Spark of Life will face any criminal charges as a result of the raid. Shine said the Killeen Police Department is continuing an investigation.
KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said June 14 that the Animal Services Unit had received several complaints of an excessive number of felines in the house. The city of Killeen requested the help of The Humane Society during the raid.
Spark of Life had registered with the city as a nonprofit animal rescue group, but was not fostering animals for the city, Shine said last week.
According to the Spark of Life Facebook page, “We were told (the animals) would be transported to places where they could get homes. We aren’t going to prevent that.”
Spark of Life said they have no plans to talk with media or conduct interviews related to the incident.
