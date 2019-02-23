Rain is expected to fall over Killeen at least three days this coming week.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth predicts a 20 percent rain chance for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Monday will be mostly dry, according to meteorologist Jason Godwin.
Skies will be mostly cloudy, Godwin said, with no thunderstorms expected.
“Monday will be nice and dry, and then there will be slight chances of rain each day,” Godwin said.
Currently, Bell County is drought-free, according to the Texas Drought Monitor.
Sunday is expected to have a high of 61 and a low of 37.
The high on Monday is expected to be 63 with a low of 48.
The forecast on Tuesday calls for a high of 66 with a low of 53.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of 72 with a low of 49.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake’s water level sits at about normal elevation, and Belton Lake is about a foot above normal, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website.
