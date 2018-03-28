The city of Killeen is offering a free additional solid waste service the week of April 9 to help residents dispose of bulky items and prevent illegal dumping.
Items such as furniture, appliances, tires, brush and building materials will be picked up at curbside on scheduled regular collection days.
Bulky items like furniture, mattresses, appliances and boxes will be collected free. There is no charge for the first three cubic yards, up to 3 feet by 3 feet by 9 feet. A fee of $7.50 will be charged for each additional cubic yard.
Each household may place one brush pile and one demolition material pile — up to 4 feet by 4 feet by 12 feet each — at curbside for free collection. A fee of $7.50 will be charged for each additional cubic yard.
Up to eight car and light truck tires up to 22 inches will be accepted at no charge.
Each additional tire will be charged a $3.15 fee. Tires larger than 22 inches and tractor tires will not be accepted.
Piles should be separated and placed at curbside no earlier than 6 p.m. the day prior to collection and no later than 7 a.m. the day of collection.
Collection schedule:
Regular collection days — Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Special collection days — April 9, 10, 12, 13
The spring bulky trash collection had been on scheduled Saturdays in previous years but will now occur on a regular collection day.
This collection does not include rock, dirt, deceased animals or liquid waste.
Household hazardous waste materials like pesticides, paint, oil, chemicals and batteries are also prohibited in this collection. A full list of hazardous materials is available at killeentexas.gov/hhw.
To assist in proper disposal of waste throughout the year, residents may dispose of up to 300 pounds of excess trash free once per month at the Transfer Station located at 12200 State Highway 195.
Business hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
