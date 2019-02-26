Four candidates are running to be the next mayor of Copperas Cove.
Two residents, Brandi Weiand and Joey Acfalle, filed for the mayoral race Monday. They join Ron Nelson and Bradi Diaz.
The filing period for the special election to be held in April for mayor of Copperas Cove concluded Monday.
Per the City Charter, a special election must be held within 120 days following the death of Mayor Frank Seffrood, who died of cancer Dec. 28 at the age of 79. Seffrood was elected Dec. 11 to his second term as mayor, defeating Azeita Taylor in a runoff election for the post.
Early voting is April 10-23, and the election is April 27.
All voting will take place at the Coryell County Justice Center, 210 S. First St. in Copperas Cove.
