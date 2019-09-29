Hundreds of children and adults made their way to the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Sunday for a special version of Maker Day. Traditionally held at area libraries sometime during the week, Maker Day was moved to the Civic Center because the Killeen public library system decided to host a special event to get more people involved.

“Normally we host Maker Mondays at the library around lunch time, and this is only our third time holding it here,” Killeen library supervisor Debbie Eubanks said. “Whereas at the library there is usually just one project going on, there a lot of different projects here for both parents and children.”

