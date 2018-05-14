Mothers all across the world were celebrated Sunday, as husbands and children took the time to make Mother’s Day special.
One local school, St. Joseph Catholic School, held a special Mother’s Day breakfast in the fellowship hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
“This is the third year that the school has held a Mother’s Day breakfast,” said Katie Grooms,the school principal and event coordinator. “Most people really enjoy it every year; this is a big thing for a lot of people in the area.”
In years past, the breakfast has been a donation-type meal with proceeds going to help fund the school.
This year, the school sold tickets because it had a very specific fundraising goal in mind.
“Back during the big storm we had at the beginning of April, lightning struck the shed we used for storage out behind the school,” Grooms said. “We lost everything; we lost several school desks, we lost the games for the annual Fest-of-All.
“Luckily, we had insurance, but we hadn’t met our $5,000 deductible,” she added. “So this year we sold tickets for the Mother’s Day breakfast and all the proceeds are going to help the school meet its deductible.”
Many families came out to celebrate mothers and support the school. More than 50 people had eaten at the breakfast, and that was before the 10:30 a.m. Mass let out from church.
“This is actually our first time to come to this breakfast, though if we had heard of it before we would have come to it then,” Carole ODwyer said. She was celebrating Mother’s Day at the breakfast with her husband, Roger. “If we are able to, we would like to come back next year, as well.”
Tickets for the breakfast were $12 for adults and $7 for children prior to Sunday, or $15 and $10 at the door.
Many families were participating in the breakfast with their children.
“In the past we would usually go out to eat with the grandparents, but our daughter goes to the school so we wanted to come support the school,” said Chrissy Winkler, who was at the breakfast with her husband, Gabriel, and their daughter, Carmella, 6. “It’s nice to be able to get out and do this.”
St. Joseph Catholic Church is at 2903 East Rancier Ave. The breakfast ran from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.