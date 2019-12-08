More than 100 family and community members headed to The Farris Wheel, 13682 Maxdale Road, Sunday evening to watch a group of special needs children and yound adults perform a special production of the ‘Nutcracker’ ballet. During Sunday’s performance, 52 children with special needs or developmental delays performed an abbreviated version of the play while other children helped served dinner to the guests.

“The instructors started preparing for this performance in June, while the kids have been preparing since September,” said Jesse Lawrence, an instructor with People Realizing Opportunity, the non-profit behind the event. “I’m so proud of these kids.”

artie@kdhnews.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.