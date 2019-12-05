People Realizing Opportunity, Ashley Furniture Killeen, Lonestar Realty, KidZ TherapEZE, Remember You Matter Coaching, and Heart of Texas Goodwill are teaming up to host the first PRO Nutcracker Gala this Sunday.

This ballet includes 42 dancers with special needs working alongside local ballerinas. The event is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Farris Wheel, 13682 Maxdale Road, in Killeen.

Ballet 2.JPEG

The PRO Nutcracker Gala is from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at The Farris Wheel, 13682 Maxdale Road, in Killeen.

