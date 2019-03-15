Residents throughout the Central Texas are making their way to 902 Conder Street in support of the Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms, a Special Olympics Texas team.
The group is hosting a multi-family indoor sale today and Saturday.
According to chairperson Noreen Gregersen, the team has been holding the event for more than 10 years.
“It’s great to support the Special Olympics as with our athletes, who are considered intellectually challenged, this is the only means to feel like they are participating in the community. Without funding we can’t continue that feeling of succeeding,” Gregersen said.
The sale's preparation took more than two days said Phantoms treasurer Mike Whiteley, with over 200 items on display including vintage Barbies in its original packaging.
Jenny Mosteller drove from Copperas Cove on Friday to check out the items. She left with a box that included a pair of studded jeans and pillows.
“I heard about this through the local paper,” she said.
Brenda Hisel, of Temple, also came to the sale on Friday. She purchased several Barbies.
“They have great items, really nice stuff here,” she said.
Union Grove Middle School eighth-grader Drucylla Whiteman participated as a volunteer. She said she supports the organization as it "encourages everyone in the community."
One of the Phantoms athletes were on hand helping with the fundraiser, Wendy Dillon. The 55-year-old has been a participant of Special Olympics since she was 8 years old.
She will compete in bowling during the April 13 local games.
“It’s good to support because it's great for us to have fun and go to functions,” she said. “That is what is important for us to have fun.”
Proceeds will go to the Phantoms as they use the funds to maintain their building and hold its upcoming annual event.
For more information on how to support the Special Olympics, visit www.sotx.org.
If you go:
What: Killeen-Cove-Hood Phantoms indoor sale
When: Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 902 Conder Street, Killeen
