UPDATE, 5 p.m.: KXXV-TV parent company Raycom Media is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with Spectrum and any disruption of service has been avoided, according to an email from KXXV News Director Charlie Haldeman.
Regional ABC-affiliate KXXV could be dropped by Spectrum if a broadcasting rights agreement between the provider and the station’s ownership isn’t reached by Thursday.
According to Brian Anderson, Spectrum’s senior director of Texas regional communications, the provider is in ongoing negotiations with Montgomery, Alabama-based Raycom Media, which owns and operates KXXV.
Spectrum is the only cable provider for the city of Killeen.
“We continue to negotiate with Raycom and hope to reach an agreement on or before (Thursday),” Anderson said in an email.
Anderson declined to comment on what rate Spectrum is seeking and whether the station is in danger of being dropped.
A media representative for Raycom could not be reached for comment.
KXXV Vice President Eric Duncan was not available for comment.
On its website, KXXV linked to an information page for Spectrum viewers outlining the station’s rights agreement with Spectrum and asking viewers to reach out to the provider.
“Spectrum gets a lot of value from carrying highly watched local channels to their customers,” the website reads. “In return, we ask Spectrum to pay us a fair market rate for the right to carry our signal.”
According to a Nielsen Scarborough media survey in 2017, KXXV reached an estimated 39,013 adults in the Fort Hood-Central Texas area between 7 and 9 p.m. on weeknights. That figure equates to 22 percent of the target audience.
The fight over repackaging rates is not the first time Spectrum has made local headlines.
In June, the Killeen City council agreed to join up to 32 other cities to sue Spectrum for underpaid cable franchise fees mandated by state law.
The city will seek $151,486 in back fees after Spectrum allegedly underreported “several categories” of revenue, leading to it paying less than its 5-percent annual franchise fees with the city.
In June 2017, Killeen joined 32 other cities to hire Richardson-based NewGen Strategies to analyze Spectrum’s franchise payment records for 2013-17. In its report, Newgen found Spectrum had underpaid a total of $2,252,213 among the 33 cities.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council agreed to retain Austin-based Lloyd Gosselink law firm for trial litigation at a cost of $25,237.50. According to the city, the cost to try the case for all 33 cities is $375,000.
Killeen Director of Communications Hilary Shine could not be reached for comment on the suit.
