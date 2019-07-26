The speed limit on Featherline Road will be reduced from 45 miles per hour to 40 miles per hour starting Monday, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
City crews will be removing speed limit signs and posting the new 40 miles per hour signs Monday. Temporary flags will be mounted on the signs for two weeks to call public attention to the change. Enforcement will begin as soon as the new signs are mounted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.