Nolanville Speed Limit 1.jpg

The speed limit sign on Interstate 14 entering the Nolanville city limits reads 75 mph.

 Hunter King | Herald

It's been more than four weeks since Nolanville city officials approved a temporary reduction in the speed limit on Interstate 14 from 75 to 65 mph, but the speed limit signs still say 75.

The reason that new 65 mph signs are not yet posted in the construction zone: The process to lower the speed limit and get new signs is still going through the Texas Department of Transportation commission process, TxDOT said this week.

