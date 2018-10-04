Rescue crews worked for an hour and a half to free a driver after his car left the roadway and struck two utility poles, officials said.
The single vehicle crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning near the intersection of Elms Road and Robinett Road in Killeen.
The driver of the Dodge Challenger was conscious and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said, adding that speed may have been a contributing factor.
