With gusts of wind sweeping over the dry field at Long Branch Park, Alonna Anderson, 8, masterfully managed her string in quick, confident pulls.
Like an extension of her hand, Alonna’s fish kite sliced through the hot morning air, its tail trailing behind it in the wind. While some participants’ kites wobbled and fell, Alonna kept hers aloft — an easy smile on her face.
Alonna was one of more than 75 attendees at Killeen’s first annual Fly A Kite Day hosted by Keep Killeen Beautiful.
Under a pavilion at Long Branch Park in north Killeen, the first-time participants were given a free kite to fly, with designs like Superman and Transformers.
Bonita Henderson, a KKB representative, said the event was an opportunity for parents and kids to get out of the home and enjoy spending time together learning a new skill.
“We wanted to have an event where we could get families and kids out and away from the video games,” Henderson laughed. “All in all, I thought it was a good turnout.”
The event was co-sponsored by volunteers from Fort Hood who helped families get familiar with the equipment.
The event featured three awards for participants, including the highest kite-flier in children and adult categories and an award for most unique kite.
Tanner Douglas, 7, said he wasn’t used to flying kites but said it was fun to learn.
“You just have to wait for the wind,” he said. “That’s the trick.”
