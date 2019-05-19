Fun times at the local water parks are just around the corner.
Area pools are set to open for the season on June 1 and the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park and Long Branch Pool will open Memorial Day weekend.
The Family Aquatics Center hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 25, 1 to 6:30 p.m. May 26 and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 27.
Daily admission at the aquatics center is free for children ages three and younger, $5 for children ages four to 16 and senior citizens ages 55 and older, and $7 for adults ages 17 to 54.
Long Branch Pool will be open May 25 through May 27 from 11 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a daily admission of $2 for youth and seniors and $3 for adults.
Pools will close against May 28 through 31 and reopen June 1 for regular summer season hours.
Both facilities offer season passes and may be rented for private and special events.
Swim lessons are registering now. Sessions last two weeks and are $45. Morning and evening times are available June 4 through August 9.
For more information on all City aquatics programs and facilities, call 501-6537 or visit KilleenTexas.gov/Swim.
